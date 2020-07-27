Fire breaks out at townhouse complex in Stoney Creek

A block of townhouses has gone up in flames in Stoney Creek, forcing several families from their homes.

Hamilton Fire crews were called to the area of Edenrock Drive, near Fifty Road and the QEW, just after 4 a.m. on Monday for a fire that started in one of the three-storey units.

The fire has since spread to other townhouses. In all, at least 11 townhouses are affected.

Officials said there is significant fire damage and structural collapse, and power is out to the area.

There is no word on any injuries.