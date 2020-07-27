Loading articles...

Teenage boy wounded after shooting at Scottsdale rental home

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A shooting outside a vacation rental home in Scottsdale has wounded a teenage boy, according to police.

They said the shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a large party involving mostly teens.

Police said it appears a fight broke out and as people were driving away, multiple shots were fired from one of the vehicles.

Nobody at the party was struck by the bullets, but police said a man who was at the party started firing back at the fleeing vehicle.

Police said a teenage boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life threatening.

The Associated Press

