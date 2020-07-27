Loading articles...

Teen shot after fight breaks out at Las Vegas house party

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Las Vegas police are searching for an armed suspect after a teenage boy was shot at a house party.

Lt. David Gordon says the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a home near St. Louis and Eastern avenues.

An altercation arose and that’s when a suspect pulled out a handgun. Gordon says the suspect began shooting, hitting one teen in the arm as he was fleeing.

Investigators say the teen avoided suffering any life-threatening injuries but was transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Davenport is now closed both ways between Symington and Laughton due to a fire #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Heads up! #Toronto and GTA under Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Best chance of storms that could bring very strong wind…
Latest Weather
Read more