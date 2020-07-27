Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
S. Korean, Hungarian FMs discuss co-operation amid pandemic
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 27, 2020 4:54 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, right, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, left, pose for the media before their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Kim Myung-won/Newsis via AP)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Hungary met in Seoul on Monday to discuss maintaining bilateral co-operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha thanked Hungary for its decision to lift entry restrictions for South Koreans and stressed that the countries continue to ensure exchanges between “essential personnel” such as businesspeople.
She also expressed gratitude over Hungary’s plans to erect a monument in Budapest in memory of 25 South Korean tourists who died following a boat sinking on the Danube River last year.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who also plans to meet local business leaders during his visit, expressed hope for increased South Korean business investment to Hungary, the South Korean foreign ministry said.
According to Seoul, trade between the countries increased from $1.9 billion in 2017 to $3 billion last year.