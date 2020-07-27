Loading articles...

Republic First: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) on Monday reported net income of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $2.22. A year ago, they were trading at $4.60.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRBK

The Associated Press

