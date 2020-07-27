Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Port of Montreal longshoremen's union launches four-day strike over working hours
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 27, 2020 9:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
Container ships are shown in the Port of Montreal, Monday, January 4, 2016. Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike this morning. The union representing striking workers gave 72-hours notice Friday to the Maritime Employers Association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike this morning.
The union representing striking workers gave 72-hours notice Friday to the Maritime Employers Association.
Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will not provide any mooring services during the strike, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.
The union says the dispute centres mainly on working hours.
The port says the strike doesn’t affect liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service and the grain terminal.
The Montreal Port Authority says port activities are essential to keep the economy running smoothly and, in some cases, to ensure public health and safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.