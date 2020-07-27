Loading articles...

Old Point Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Old Point Financial shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

