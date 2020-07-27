Northwest Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WARREN, Pa. (AP) _ Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $144 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $133.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126 million.
Northwest Bancshares shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.