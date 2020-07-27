Multiple fire calls keep Toronto firefighters busy Monday

Toronto firefighters were kept busy Monday with multiple fire calls throughout the city.

The first major fire of the day was at a highrise building in Weston.

Crews were dispatched to a building on Weston Road near Wright Avenue at around 6:39 a.m.

Video from the scene showed flames and smoke coming from an apartment on the 11th floor. Police said the building was evacuated and the call upgraded to a two-alarm.

VIDEO: Video from social media shows a blaze at an apartment on Weston Road on July 27.

Toronto Fire Services district chief Stephan Powell said the blaze was quickly knocked down. He added that there was a lot of material in the unit that was burning, hence the thick black smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

The second major call of the day was for a garage fire in an alley off of Wallace Avenue, near Dufferin Street, at around 10:32 a.m.

Powell said the firefighters made quick work of the fire. He said there were concerns the blaze was going to spread to a home on the property, but crews prevented that.

No injuries were reported in this incident, he said.

Only a few blocks north of Wallace Avenue, firefighters were called to a report of a highrise fire at 1884 Davenport Road at around 10:49 a.m.

Due to the nature of the fire, it was upgraded to a two-alarm call. Powell said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

One person had to receive oxygen treatment at the scene and the cause of the fire is being investigated, he added.