Marlins' home opener postponed as they deal with virus
by Steven Wine, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 27, 2020 9:54 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.
The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.
The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and centre fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.
