Man injured after being struck by motorcycle in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 11:27 pm EDT

A 20-year-old man was injured after being struck by a motorcycle in Mississauga on Monday night.

Peel police responded to a call for a collision on Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road around 9:30 p.m.

A motorcycle struck a male pedestrian and initially left the scene. Around 11 p.m. police said the motorcyclist returned to the scene and was in custody. There are no outstanding suspects.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

