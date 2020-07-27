Loading articles...

Koppers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $436.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share.

Koppers shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

