Man shot in Jane and Steeles area

Police on the scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West on July 27, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area on Monday night.

Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting shortly after 9 p.m. near Hullmar Drive on Jane Street.

A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital.

No further details have been released.

