Heartland BancCorp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) _ Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Heartland BancCorp. shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $65.25, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLAN

The Associated Press

