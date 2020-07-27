Loading articles...

Durham police investigating possible targeted shooting in Pickering

A May 2020 file photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

Durham police say they are investigating a shooting in Pickering on Monday which was “not a random attack.”

Officers responded to a call for a shooting on Woodview Drive around 5 p.m.

Police say a man was shot in his driveway by a male in a white car.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No further suspect information is available at this time.

