Loading articles...

Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey (July 29)

Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE video interview on Thursday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
We've got rain moving into the GTA from the north and west. Here's the 400 at Teston Rd at 9:50pm. Drive with care!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 9:55PM UPDATE: Heavier rain in Vaughan and Richmond Hill. Slowing you down if you’re traveling on the 400 near Langstaff or o…
Latest Weather
Read more