Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia announced Monday that its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official said the government still doesn’t know when the outbreak will peak.

The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country’s confirmed total to 100,303. The actual number is thought to be considerably higher because of factors including limited testing.

The ministry also reported 57 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,838.

An increased number of recent transmissions have been linked to work places such as offices and factories.

The chief of the National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force, Doni Monardo, says the government is still unable to predict the pandemic’s peak.

“I also don’t know when the peak will come. Seeing fluctuating developments, there are areas that have decreased cases, some have increased,” he said.

The Associated Press

