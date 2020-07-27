Loading articles...

Community Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The Waldorf, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
A round of heavy rain is cutting across the northern portions of the city and GTA. Watch out for ponding/pooling an…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: First of the storms rolling through #gtawx #rain #onstorm
Latest Weather
Read more