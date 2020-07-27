Loading articles...

Canada's main stock market opens higher as gold hits record level

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index started the trading week higher as the price of gold hit a record high on growing U.S.-China tensions and virus concerns.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.12 points at 16,029.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.60 points at 26,436.29. The S&P 500 index was up 3.90 points at 3,219.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.51 points at 10,449.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 US compared with 74.51 on Friday.

The September crude contract was down 24 cents at US$41.05 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 2.5 cents at US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$32.00 at US$1,934.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.4 of a cent at nearly US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

 

The Canadian Press

