5 in hospital after shooting in Brampton

Five people are in hospital after a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Julian Drive, near The Gore and Castlemore roads, just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they initially found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth person was also located.

Paramedics said two people were taken to a trauma centre and two of them were transported to a local hospital.

A fifth person took themselves to hospital.

No suspect descriptions have been released.