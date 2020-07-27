Loading articles...

5 in hospital after shooting in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

Five people are in hospital after a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Julian Drive, near The Gore and Castlemore roads, just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they initially found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth person was also located.

Paramedics said two people were taken to a trauma centre and two of them were transported to a local hospital.

A fifth person took themselves to hospital.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

