Woman dead after house fire in Brampton

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire near Nanwood Drive and Cornwall Heights in Brampton on July 27, 2020. CITYNEWS

A woman has died following a house fire in Brampton.

The fire broke out in the area of Nanwood Drive and Cornwall Heights, near Main and Queen streets, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The woman was rushed to hospital but later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

