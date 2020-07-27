Loading articles...

B.C. Manhunt: One Year Later

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. A nationwide manhunt was on Tuesday for two teenagers labelled by police as suspects in the deaths of three people in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In today’s Big Story podcast, last summer, long before a pandemic was on the horizon, the biggest story was a teenage manhunt. After discovering the bodies of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese at one location and Leonard Dyck at another, the RCMP named an 18 and a 19-year-old as their main suspects. And they were on the run.

After a nationwide sweep that involved the military and tons of media coverage, police found the killers bodies in the brush of northern Manitoba. In a video found on site, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky confessed to the murders and voiced their plans to end it all with a murder suicide.

Now, a year later, the RCMP are preparing to close the case for good. But one major question remains: Why did they do it?

GUEST: Alex McKeen, Vancouver bureau reporter for the Toronto Star, who, with colleague Douglas Quan, recently wrote about the anniversary.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:22 AM
UPDATE: All lanes on the EB and WB #HWY401 between Trafalgar and James Snow Parkway are now OPEN
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! As of 5am, it feels like 28-33 with the humidity #Toronto GTA Humidex this afternoon near 41.…
Latest Weather
Read more