B.C. Manhunt: One Year Later

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. A nationwide manhunt was on Tuesday for two teenagers labelled by police as suspects in the deaths of three people in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In today’s Big Story podcast, last summer, long before a pandemic was on the horizon, the biggest story was a teenage manhunt. After discovering the bodies of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese at one location and Leonard Dyck at another, the RCMP named an 18 and a 19-year-old as their main suspects. And they were on the run.
After a nationwide sweep that involved the military and tons of media coverage, police found the killers bodies in the brush of northern Manitoba. In a video found on site, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky confessed to the murders and voiced their plans to end it all with a murder suicide.
Now, a year later, the RCMP are preparing to close the case for good. But one major question remains: Why did they do it?