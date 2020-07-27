Loading articles...

Aerojet Rocketdyne: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The aerospace and defence company posted revenue of $512.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.81, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press

