A.H. Belo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 27, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.62. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.

