Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Downsview

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 11:20 pm EDT

A woman in her 20s suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Downsview. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

A woman in her 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in Downsview.

Police say the incident occurred near Sheppard Avenue West and Wilson Heights Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.

Police initially said the woman’s injuries were “serious” and that paramedics were on scene attempting to “save her.”

She was eventually transported to a trauma centre but there was no further update on her condition.

Police say the driver remained on scene but have not released any further details.

