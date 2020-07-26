Loading articles...

Vancouver woman pleads for return of stolen teddy bear with late mother's voice

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

Mara Soriano, top, holds her mother Marilyn in a hospital in an undated handout photo. Soriano is pleading for the return of a teddy bear that speaks words recorded by her mother before she died of cancer in June 2019. Soriano says it was stolen while she was moving to a new apartment on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mara Soriano, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

VANCOUVER — “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.”

Those are the words Vancouver resident Mara Soriano would hear in the voice of her mother, who died last year, when she pressed a button on the paw of a custom teddy bear.

Soriano is pleading for the return of the bear after she says it was stolen while she was moving to a new apartment on Friday.

The 28-year-old says the bear was in a backpack she left outside after getting a call from a friend who was hit by a car on his way to help her move.

The friend is OK but she says the bear is irreplaceable, as it was recorded before her mother died of cancer.

Soriano says she’s been touched to see actor Ryan Reynolds offer a $5,000 reward for the bear’s return and other celebrities including actors Zach Braff and Dan Levy spread the word by retweeting his message.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

