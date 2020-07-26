Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suncor Energy facing environmental charges
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 26, 2020 1:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
EDMONTON — Suncor Energy Inc. is facing seven environmental charges for an incident alleged to have occurred two years ago at its refinery in Stratchona county, Alberta.
The Alberta government says in a news release the company faces five charges for contravening a term or condition of an approval relating to the July 2018 incident.
It says the company is also charged with releasing a substance into the environment that may cause an adverse effect and failing to report the release in a timely manner.
The government did not provide detailed allegations about which substance was released or which conditions the company contravened.
Suncor Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company is scheduled to appear in court July 29.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)
The Canadian Press
