Police investigate shooting near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police said they were contacted at around 1:47 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting in an apartment building. When officers arrived, they found two victims.

Paramedics said they transported two men to a local trauma centre. Both are in life-threatening condition.

Investigators said they are looking for “multiple suspects,” however no descriptions have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.