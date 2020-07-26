Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 8:27 am EDT

Police investigate a shooting incident at an apartment building in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area on July 26, 2020. (KEN B. TOWNSEND/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police said they were contacted at around 1:47 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting in an apartment building.  When officers arrived, they found two victims.

Paramedics said they transported two men to a local trauma centre. Both are in life-threatening condition.

Investigators said they are looking for “multiple suspects,” however no descriptions have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

