Report: Brooklyn man confesses to killing wife in France

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

PARIS — A French-American man from Brooklyn was in custody Sunday in southwest France after he told police that he twice stabbed his wife, a local newspaper reported.

La Dépêche du Midi named the man as Billy Kruger and said he was detained Friday as he was preparing to fly from Toulouse. It said he was bound for Jakarta, Indonesia, where the couple lived.

Held on suspicion of murder, he subsequently confessed to killing his wife, 52-year-old Laure Bardina-Kruger, saying he stabbed her twice, the newspaper reported, citing prosecutor Marie-Agnès Joly.

The prosecutor did not respond Sunday to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press and her office was closed.

The wife’s body was found in a storm drain Friday in Peyriac-de-Mer, on the Mediterranean, south of Narbonne.

The newspaper said that he worked as a diving instructor in Indonesia and that she taught French. It said the couple vacationed several weeks of the year at their holiday home in Peyriac-de-Mer.

