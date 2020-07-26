Loading articles...

Prairie ticket holder wins Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was won by a lottery player from the Prairies.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to an Ontario ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 29 will again be $5 million. 

The Canadian Press

