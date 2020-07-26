Police investigate derogatory messages left at Finch West station

Toronto police are investigating a hate-motivated mischief incident at Finch West subway station.

The police say the incident happened on June 11 around 2:40 a.m., when officers were called to the station to take a look at pieces of cardboard a man had left there.

Police say the cardboard pieces were scrawled with derogatory messages aimed at the Black community.

Police are now looking for a suspect they describe as being between 28 and 35 years old, with a full beard, and long hair tied back.

Security camera footage shows he was wearing a black hoodie with writing on the right sleeve, a black and red Deadpool baseball hat, long dark shorts, black boots, and black socks and was carrying an Avengers backpack and plastic bag.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man to contact police.