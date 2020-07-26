Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Peel police shut down massive house party in Brampton
by News Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2020 2:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 3:17 pm EDT
Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)
A large house party in a Brampton neighbourhood was quickly shut down by Peel police and bylaw officers Saturday night.
Police said they were called at around 10 p.m. after Brampton bylaw officers received a noise complaint about a home in the Countryside Drive and Goreway Drive area.
When officers arrived, around 200 people were found partying at the home, police said.
Video circulating on social media platforms showed dozens of vehicles parked on the streets and on boulevard areas.
Police said it took about an hour to clear the crowds and no arrests were made or tickets issued.
Under Ontario’s COVID-19 Stage 2 emergency rules, gatherings in the Peel region are limited to 10 people, with physical distancing required between members of different households.
