Ontario reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 10:51 am EDT

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight drop from the 138 cases reported yesterday.

Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 2,763

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,680 with 88.8 considered resolved.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 58 per cent of today’s new cases are under the age of 40.

 

