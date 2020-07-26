Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2020 10:35 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 10:51 am EDT
Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Ontario confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight drop from the 138 cases reported yesterday.
Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 2,763
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,680 with 88.8 considered resolved.
In a tweet on Sunday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 58 per cent of today’s new cases are under the age of 40.
Today Ontario is reporting 137 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 27 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 26 cases with 25 more cases in Windsor-Essex. 58% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40.