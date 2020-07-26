Loading articles...

No injuries reported following 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm EDT

Crews with Toronto Fire Services doused a fire at a residence in North York on July 26, 2020. (KEN B. TOWNSEND/CITYNEWS)

No injuries have been reported following a 2-alarm house fire in a north Scarborough neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were alerted to a report of a house fire on Bellrock Drive, which is in the Midland Avenue and McNicoll Avenue area, at around 8:08 a.m.

Toronto Fire said when they arrived heavy, black smoke was seen coming from the second floor and the rear of the house.

The home’s occupants were out of the house when crews arrived, fire said.

The decision to make the fire a 2-alarm situation was made because of the warm weather and concerns the fire would move into the attic of the home, fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

|
