NHL legend Eddie Shack dies at age 83

Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colourful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s last victory in 1967.

Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious moustache– he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

The native of Sudbury, Ont., played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.

Shack collected 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff contests.