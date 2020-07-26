Loading articles...

NHL legend Eddie Shack dies at age 83

Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Eddie (The Entertainer) Shack, decked out in a cowboy hat, heads up ice with the puck during the Heroes of Hockey oldtimers game at the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2000. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer)

Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colourful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s last victory in 1967.

Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious moustache– he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

The native of Sudbury, Ont., played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.

Shack collected 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff contests.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
REMINDER: #EBGardiner is closed from Jarvis to the DVP for construction. Motorists heading off the Jarvis ramp.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Hey! So how are you staying cool during this warm stretch of #weather? #Toronto #GTA
Latest Weather
Read more