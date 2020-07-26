Loading articles...

NewsAlert: RCMP arrest man accused of stabbing police officer in neck

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 12:28 am EDT

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — RCMP say they’ve arrested a man accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck after a days-long manhunt.

Officers had been searching for Tobias Doucette since the incident in Bridgewater, N.S., on Monday.

He was wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

The Mounties say he was arrested without incident.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

