Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A Brampton man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in a Mississauga neighbourhood, police said.

Police said they were called at around 12:33 p.m. Sunday for a report a man had been stabbed by another male in the Matheson Boulevard and Kennedy Road area.

Investigators said the victim was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have one male suspect in custody.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

