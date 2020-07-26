Loading articles...

Hamilton police investigate city's 10th homicide

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s tenth homicide of the year.

Police said they were called to an address on Binbrook Road after a man in his 20s was found dead.

Several roads in the area have been closed off for the investigation.

Police said the investigation has just begun and will provide more information as it becomes available.

