Dozens of homes damaged in massive Richmond Hill fire

Fire crews from three separate districts are battling a massive blaze at a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill.

As many as 16 residential units of the complex located at 75 Weldrick Road East have been affected by the fire, which broke out just before 2 p.m.

Crews from Vaughan, Central York and the entire Richmond Hill fire service are on the scene attempting to bring the fire under control.

“It’s a very challenging fire because the fire itself got into the roof structure of the building and once it got into that area it spread rapidly between the entire building,” said Richmond Hill deputy fire chief Bryan Burbidge.

Fire officials add the sweltering temperatures were hampering efforts to battle the fire as firefighters are being constantly rotated in order to keep them re-hydrated.

No injuries have been reported, however, a large number of people will be impacted as they will not be able to return home anytime soon.

There is no word at this point on what may have caused the blaze.