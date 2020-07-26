Loading articles...

Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; at least 5 injured

Last Updated Jul 26, 2020 at 3:58 am EDT

BERLIN — At least five people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station, the dpa news reported.

Berlin’s fire department said in a Twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

