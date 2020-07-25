Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Virginia Beach takes down Confederate monument
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 25, 2020 10:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds on Saturday, less than two days after the City Council voted unanimously to do so.
Workers took down the 27-foot (8.2-meter) tall monument on Saturday morning, media outlets reported. It was installed in 1905 and stood outside the old Princess Anne County courthouse, in the same place that slave auctions were once held.
The council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process. The council had listened to dozens of speakers and decided the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past.
The statue recently had been completely covered, with a locked gate around it following recent protests and vandalism at other Confederate monuments.
The monument will be stored for now. The city now must wait for any offers from historical groups or other entities that might want to take the monument.
The Associated Press
