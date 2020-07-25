Toronto police looking for elopee in Jane and Weston area

Toronto police are asking for help in locating an elopee who was last seen on Monday.

Police say Taha Ereken, 29, was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Emmett Avenue, just south of Weston Road at 9 a.m. on July 20.

He is currently bound by a “warrant of committal” and was found not criminally responsible for charges of assault and forcible confinement in August of 2014.

He is described as five foot six inches, medium building fair complexion with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you do locate him, you are asked not to approach and call police immediately.