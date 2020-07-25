Loading articles...

Teen stabbed in Scarborough park

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 9:30 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A teen has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing at a Scarborough park.

Police say a group of people were gathered in Adams Park in the area of Kingston Road and Port Union Road when they were approached by an unknown male just before 8 p.m.

A confrontation ensued and police say an 18-year-old was stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate suspect description provided by police.

