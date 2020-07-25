Loading articles...

Small plane crashes into Utah neighbourhood; multiple injured

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Multiple people were injured when a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a West Jordan backyard.

West Jordan Police told KSTU that one person was inside the home and was injured.

Authorities did not release any additional details about those on board or the injured person in the home.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Associated Press

