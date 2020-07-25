Police release images of suspects wanted in brazen shooting, carjacking in Mississauga

Two suspects apprehended in Friday night’s brazen shooting and carjacking in Mississauga are now facing close to a dozen charges as police release surveillance footage of two other suspects still at large.

Peel Regional Police say they had located four suspects in an underground garage of a building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway who were wanted for a series of violent armed robberies stretching from Barrie to Kitchener to Mississauga and Toronto.

Tactical officers were in the process of making an arrest when one of the suspects opened fire and attempted to drive their vehicle at police. Officers returned fire and managed to disable the vehicle before arresting the two suspects.

Ridwan Dalmar, 20, of Toronto and Zakariya Dalmar, 23, of Waterloo have both been charged with numerous firearm offences.

Police say two other suspects, who had earlier robbed a pharmacy in the area of Credit Woodlands and McBride Avenue in Mississauga, managed to flee the scene. A short time later one of the suspects commandeered a black pick up with an 8-year-old girl inside. Police began a pursuit and during the chase, the suspect pushed the girl from the vehicle. She was rescued by officers who determined she had not suffered any serious physical injuries. She has since been reunited with her family.

Officers caught up with the stolen vehicle almost five kilometres away at Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road, where the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police have now released surveillance images of the two suspects. The first is described as male, Black, 6-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the left chest area, blue medical gloves, a white medical mask and black running shoes.

The second is described as a male, Black, 6-feet tall, approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with a purple hood and shoulders and black lower part and black sleeves, blue medical mask, and black gloves.