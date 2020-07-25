Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the huge $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also eight Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but only one was claimed — by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 28 will be approximately $65 million and there will be 10 Maxmillions prizes in play. 

The Canadian Press

