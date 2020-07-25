Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Memorial and 'walk for justice' for Regis Korchinski-Paquet set for Saturday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 25, 2020 7:09 am EDT
A public memorial and “walk for justice” will be held in Toronto today to honour a Black woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment.
The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet renewed calls for police accountability, and lawyers for her family say those calls will continue today.
Police have said they were called to the apartment on May 27 for a possible assault, but Korchinski-Paquet’s mother has said she wanted police to take her daughter to a mental health facility in Toronto.
The province’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and have said a report could come as early as August.
Lawyers for the family say today’s event will be the first annual “Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk for Justice.”
The event is slated to get underway at 1:00 p.m.
