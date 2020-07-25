Loading articles...

Man shot near Jane and Finch

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man is in hospital after a shooting on Friday night near Jane and Finch.

Toronto police say they were called to Jane Street and Grandravine Drive just before 10 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots.

The victim was found on the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple vehicles on the scene were found with bullet holes.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but say they may have fled in a car.

 

 

