Driver charged in collision that killed cyclist in King Township

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 12:23 pm EDT

The SIU and York police at the scene for a fatal crash on Keele Street in King City on July 24, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

York police have charged the driver allegedly involved in a collision that killed a cyclist in King Township on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street north of Cavell Avenue near 16th Sideroad around 7 a.m. on Friday for a vehicle rollover.

Police say an officer was in the area conducting speed enforcement when a vehicle began approaching at a high rate of speed.

The police officer attempted to pull the driver over, however, the vehicle was then involved in a collision.

The cyclist, who is believed to be a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was found near the car and pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm his identity.

Around two hours later, a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle was found walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

Drake David Tye Paul, 20, of Toronto was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop causing death.

The SIU are also conducting a parallel investigation.

 

 

