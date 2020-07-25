Loading articles...

California man charged with smuggling mosaic from Syria

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man has been charged with smuggling an ancient mosaic that authorities believe was looted from war-torn Syria and falsely underestimating its value to avoid import duties.

Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, 53, claimed in paperwork the 18-foot-long mosaic was part of a shipment worth only about $2,200, according to a federal indictment announced Friday.

However, an expert retained by the government believes the artwork was worth more than that. The mosaic, seized by FBI investigators at his Palmdale house in 2016, depicts Hercules and dates back to the Roman Empire. Experts believe the mosaic was similar to others found in and around the city of Idlib, Syria.

Alcharihi has been locked in a legal dispute with federal authorities to reclaim the seized mosaic. An email message to his attorneys in the forfeiture case has not been returned.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
All lanes re-opened on the #EBQEW ramp to Hurontario.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:24 AM
Sunny and hot this weekend. Some rain and thunderstorms will cut through the heat Monday. Back to seasonal by Tue…
Latest Weather
Read more